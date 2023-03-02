Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubbo, is considering relocation following the outcome of the 2023 presidential and national assembly elections which was held on Saturday, February 25.

According to the thespian who took to social media to make this statement, the outcome of the election wasn’t what he envisaged.

He wrote: “Abi na to relocate from Nigeria? Because this election did not election the way election should election.”

Many Nigerians and social media users shared their views and opinions about the actor’s intentions, with some advising him not to relocate since there is nowhere like home.

Others, however, urged him to relocate from Nigeria.