A 29-year-old man, Kwadwo Salam has met his untimely death at Kwapia near Akrokere in the Adansi North district of Ashanti region

This was after a motorbike he was riding collided head-on with a Mercedes Benz Sprinter Bus with registration number AS 5915-13.

The unfortunate incident occurred on late afternoon of Sunday.

The Sprinter bus driver has been identified as 37-year-old Edward Owusu, who was travelling from Kumasi to New Obuasi in the Central region.

An eyewitness told Adom News the driver lost control, veered off his lane and collided with the motor bike.

Kwadwo sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to the Obuasi Government Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body has been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary while the driver is in police custody to assist investigations.

