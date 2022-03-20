Media personality Nana Kwame Gyan has asked social media influencer Abena Korkor to stop smoking marijuana.

The bipolar advocate has on many occasions admitted to using the drug, indicating that it helps her to calm down her nerves.

She has even urged Ghanaians to patronise it, adding that, she will be delighted when the government passes a bill in parliament to decriminalise it.

But speaking on Adom FM‘s Entertainment Hall on Saturday, Nana Kwame Gyan said marijuana isn’t the solution to Abena Korkor’s medical condition although the drug is being prescribed for many in the western world.

She should stop smoking the weed even though it helps others… And it not helping her. She should stop it totally.

He, however, advised her to stop mentioning names of people she has had intimacy with.

I know she might have another list that she is bringing up. There might be politicians in there and that is where her life will be at risk. She should stop mentioning names and save her own life, he advised.

MORE: