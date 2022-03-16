Mental health advocate, Abena Korkor, says it will be in the right direction if the Government of Ghana legalises marijuana, locally referred to as “wee.”

According to her, the drug, which has been legalised in some countries, has many benefits that Ghanaians are overlooking.

Speaking on Hitz FM’s U Sey Wetin Drive Time show, she said sometimes she smokes marijuana to calm her nerves.

As a bipolar advocate, Abena Korkor said she has been praying for cannabis to be legally recognised so others can attest to her facts.

It can make you sleep well and feel relaxed. I will not shy away from the fact that sometimes I smoke it. I am praying they legalise it because a lot of people need to hit a join and chill out. People need to calm down and have sex and have orgasm, she said.

