Legendary highlife musician, Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, popularly known as AB Crentsil, has reportedly died at age 79.

The Moses hitmaker was said to have died after he was diagnosed of an illness.

Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their fond memories of the music legend, with many taking to various music platforms to enjoy his songs profoundly.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Joy News’ Becky at a highlife event in Accra in 2021, AB Crenstil shared some words of wisdom with young musicians looking forward to making it big in the music business.

According to him, as a musician, “you must do all you can to create a relationship with your fanbase.”

You perform, and you have to perform good for people to like you. And your music must be reasonable and enjoyable. What I want to tell the younger ones is that they have to be very careful and plan well before they move, he said.

Watch the video below:

READ MORE: