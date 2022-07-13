Five of 12 suspected cyber fraudsters, who were granted bail by the Bole district magistrate court presided over by His Worship Edward Essel, are currently on the run.

The five, who are Nigerian nationals, were arrested on 3rd March 2022 at Bole together with other seven in their respective residential areas by the Bole District Immigration officers.

They were subsequently arraigned and were granted bail of GHS 20,000 to reappear on July 13th 2022, but unfortunately only six appeared and the five are on the run.

The Bole district crime officer, who also doubles as the prosecutor in this case, ASP Wisdom Pavis, briefing Adom News, said their case has been adjourned to 26th of this month.

He revealed that laptops, substances believed to be narcotic herbs and mobile phones retrieved from the suspects are in Accra at the Cyber Centre for test.