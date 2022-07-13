Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) nationwide have been asked to wear red armband.

The directive is to mourn the late Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Alfred Amoah and his driver.

The two were killed in a ghastly accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

Sources say the accident, which involved multiple vehicles, occurred when a trailer truck with registration number AS 4229-X lost control around Apedwa and crashed into his vehicle.

Reacting to the death on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, dean of the MMDCEs who doubles as the DCE for Akyem Akyease district, said they are saddened by the latest development and has therefore urged all MMDCEs to wear red armbands to honour their late colleague.

Richmond Amponsah described the late MCE as a disciplined person who served with dignity and humility.

Mr Amponsah said he was forced to travel back on the Kumasi-Highway to his constituency to speak to some residents who were planning to embark on demo at Bibiani.

“We are very sad about the issue, in fact, none of us has slept since yesterday when the news broke. We were all hoping that it was not true but unfortunately he and his driver have been pronounced dead.

“We even have another meeting on Friday here in Accra and so mostly those from afar decided to stay till Friday instead of driving back but Mr Alfred Amoah had to leave us because he was going to speak to some youth who were planning to go on protest and then the unfortunate happened.”

He continued that “All MMDCEs have been directed to wear red arm bands to honour our dear hardworking colleague. We are very shocked that someone’s negligence has ended the life of a very energetic person.”

ALSO READ: