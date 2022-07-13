The Police in the Eastern Region are searching for the driver of the Articulated truck who allegedly caused the accident that killed the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bibiani-Anwhwiaso, Alfred Amoah and his driver, Samuel Gyasi.

The accident occurred on Tuesday July 12.

Police reports say Alfred Amoah was on board the assembly’s Nisaan Patrol 4×4 GC2060-18 travelling from Accra towards Bibiani direction.

On reaching a section of the road at Akim Fisher on the Accra-Kumasi Highway, a Man Diesel Articulated truck No. AS 4229-X from Kumasi direction veered off its lane and crashed head-on with the Nissan Patrol 4×4.

The MCE and his driver got trapped in the vehicle and both died on the spot.

With the help of the National Fire Service from Bunso and Kibi the bodies of the deceased were removed and sent to the Kibi Government Hospital where they were confirmed dead by the Medical Officer on duty.

Their bodies were deposited at the mortuary for preservation, identification and autopsy.

A Man Diesel Fuel tanker No. GN 8540-20 driven by Habibu Adam aged 35 years with an empty tank from Kumasi direction on seeing the danger ahead applied his brakes to avoid a crash. In the process, he lost control of the steering wheel, veered of his lane and landed into a ditch on the offside facing Accra direction.

ALSO READ: