Adom FM’s broadcaster, Kweku Adu Kumi, has urged Ghanaian musicians to render the services of publicists in their music careers.

According to him, most of the A-list musicians, although they are visible, need professional music publicists who will find media opportunities and generate media coverage for them to promote various projects.

Speaking on Adom TV’s weekend entertainment show, Showtyme with Andy Dosty, Adu Kumi said publicists usually have extensive experience in marketing and media and a network of contacts that they can use to promote their clients.

“Some of the acts play big shows, and we don’t hear about them. How would I know? You need a publicist. You need visibility, and you have to have a publicist,” Mr Kumi said.

He explained that many of them cannot afford the services, but it goes a long way to position the brand positively since the publicists do have a solid relationship with the media.

“No, because they don’t want to pay. If I am not part of your management team, I will only see it when it’s out there. Burna Boy has 32 publicists on his payroll. He started from somewhere, and he is paying for it, why won’t it work?” He quizzed.

MORE: