Thousands of structures sited in the way of a high tension voltage transmission line are being demolished in the Ashanti region.

The exercise which has affected some residential, commercial and religious structures and buildings is to pave the way for reconstruction of the 161 kV Konongo-Kumasi high tension line.

The high voltage line has not seen any major renovation works since its construction 62 years ago.

Nhyira FM’s Ohemeng Tawiah reported victims affected by the exercise appear to have accepted their fate.

They said GRIDCO served notices of the pending demolition exercise ahead of time.