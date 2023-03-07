Gospel musician Empress Gifty has shocked her followers and fans after sending a lovely birthday wish to Ghana’s former First Lady Lordina Mahama.

The former First Lady ascended the sixth floor of grace, glowing in supreme beauty on March 6, 2023 as she shared this moment with mother Ghana.

She gorgeously shined in a bright red custom-made gown, with her hair lovely pulled back in a bun.

She also wore a detailed black gown paired with a gold headpiece to complete her look.

Taking to her Facebook page, Empress Gifty, who described Mrs Mahama as her mother and mentor asked for God’s blessings upon her life.