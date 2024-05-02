Lawyer and communication team member of the National Democratic Congress Philemon Laar says Vice President Dr Mahamud Bawumia does not qualify to be in a driver’s seat.

His comments come after Dr Bawumia presented his vision for Ghana when he addressed the nation in Accra on Wednesday, February 7.

In his speech, the NPP flagbearer called on Ghanaians to vote for him as the next president to give him the mandate to implement policies that will grow the country, using the driver’s mate analogy.

The Vice President said he has learnt lessons from the seven years of the Akufo-Addo government and reviewed his visions for the country.

Dr Bawumia stressed that despite being the driver’s mate, ‘if, by the grace of God, you make me president, I will be in the driver’s seat with constitutionally mandated authority to pursue my vision and my priorities.

However, speaking on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, Mr Laar asserted that the country and Ghanaians at large are not safe in the hands of the new flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party.

He said, “Indeed, he’s a mate, and a mate can never be a driver, because a mate is a mate. You have to be a co-pilot to be able to pilot a plane, if he (Bawumia) wants to be a pilot he makes time and goes to an aviation school.”

The NDC communicator also pointed out specific policies and decisions taken by the vice president that he (Mr. Laar) believes demonstrate Dr. Bawumia’s unsuitability for the role.

The lawyer said the vice president’s policies have not effectively addressed the needs of the people.

According to him, the NPP flagbearer does not possess the necessary experience and leadership attributes essential for assuming the role of president.

“If we put a man like Dr Bawumia on the streets of this country, he’ll end up killing pedestrians because he has no credentials, skills, and capacity to drive,” he told the host.

ALSO READ: