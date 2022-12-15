‘A Mar dream’ of Dead Peepol fame has dropped visuals for his new song ‘Take Your Shit’.

This becomes his first project after he announced his decision to go solo from the Dead Peepol music group.

A Mar dream sang that he is not ready for drama, telling a certain Grandma that he is too young, per the lyrics.

Complaining about how much this Grandma talks, A Mar dream told her to fix her trauma.

The visuals of ‘Take Your Shit’ were directed by Kojo Myles.

Check out the video below:

