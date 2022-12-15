Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has acquired Ghana Premier League side, Karela United according to a report by Ghanasoccernet.

Mr Iddrisu acquired the club before the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The club has been struggling financially following the demise of the owner, Senator David Brigidi in 2018.

The report added that the Tamale South Constituency is considering relocating the club from Aiyinasie in the Western Region to the Northern Region.

The former Nigerian senator bought the club in October 2013 and changed its name from Metro Stars to Karela FC.

He further made a huge investment to qualify Karela for the country’s top flight after five years.

Karela Oil & Gas in Ghana and Nigeria, Karela Hotels & Resort Ghana, Re-Routine Air Limited, Adef Energy Services, Shores & Savannah (Law Partners), and South Field Petroleum were all owned by him.

Karela United, before the league went on break, occupied the 14th position in the table with 10 points in eight matches.