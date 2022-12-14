Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamkloe, says the club should not be in the way of Daniel Afriyie Barnieh if he decides to leave at the end of his contract.

According to him, the forward has been shying away from contract extension talks as his current deal nears an end and the club should not stop him from learning if he decides to be ungrateful.

In the last few years, the 21-year-old has been one of Hearts’ key players, playing a major role in their FA Cup title wins as well as the Ghana Premier League triumph two seasons ago.

Those performances with Hearts have also seen him excel with the Black Satellites and Black Galaxies as well as being called up for the Black Stars’ 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar.

However, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe believes the club does not need to allow the player to dictate to them.

”We have not even had the opportunity to sit down with him,” he said, as quoted by Graphic Sports.

“Whenever you call him he’ll give an excuse and because he gets invited to the national teams he’ll tell you that we are going here and when we come back I’ll sign.”

“I’ve told my colleagues on the board that we should not allow him to dictate to us. If he is unwilling to sign we should allow him to go because it was Hearts that brought him to the limelight and if he wants to be ungrateful he should be allowed to go.”

Barnieh is expected to join the Black Galaxies camp as they prepare for the 2023 African Nations Championships (CHAN).