Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah Odotei, says star striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh needs to be rewarded with a Black Stars call-up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, saying he will be surprised if the player doesn’t go to Qatar this month.

Head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo will be naming his final 26-man squad for the Mundial in the coming days, but even before the squad is confirmed, Hearts of Oak attacker Afriyie Barnieh and Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim are two locally-based players who have received strong advocates to be included in Ghana’s set up.

Some Ghanaian football enthusiasts believe these two players have demonstrated on the domestic scene that they merit a chance with Ghana’s Senior National Team at the world stage.

The latest to join the call is Hearts of Oak Board Member, Sowah Odotei, who has urged the technical team to name 21-year-old striker, Afriyie Barnieh, in Ghana’s team.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with LUV FM in Kumasi, the Hearts Board Member stressed, Barnieh has the temperament for big tournaments and he has shown over the years that he needs to be honored with an invitation to Qatar.

He added, it will come to him as a surprise if he doesn’t make the final squad set to be named by Otto Addo.

“When you look at the local players, I think he is an outstanding local player. He has done well for the Galaxies, he is doing well for the Meteors.

“Well, I think it will be a surprise but at the end of the day, the World Cup is a tall order but we are hoping that he will be included in the team.

“The level he has reached now, he needs to be rewarded, it will be nice to have at least a local player in the Black Stars not because of sentimental reasons but I believe we all agree.

“He has shown that he has the competence, he has the skills and the temperament for big tournaments so I will support Afriyie Barnieh to be in the Black Stars,” said Sowah Odotei.