The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has hinted of a likely shortage of goods during the festive season in December.

It says containers that are coming out of the port are nothing good to write home about.

Public Relations Officer, Joseph Paddy, told Joy Business that people are not importing because of the rising cost of duty and freight charges as a result of the depreciation of the cedi.

“Containers that are coming out of the port are nothing good to write home about. People are not importing, people are keeping their money because if you import you can’t sell and break even or even maximise. So what we are going to see in the shortest possible time we are going to see shortage of goods.

“They prefer to keep their monies in Treasury bills rather than import and lose,” he added.

Mr Paddy explained further that the cost of living is so high that traders cannot import.

“Seriously, you can’t import at that point and make profit. So they are not importing.

“I went to the port just yesterday [November 1, 2022], it is an eye sore, no containers are coming out of the ports; even Golden Jubilee where they clear about 100 containers a day, you go there and it’s about two containers or 30 containers,” he added.