Fire has gutted the girls’ dormitory of the Sawla Senior High School (SHS) in the Savannah Region.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 11:00 am on Wednesday with the cause yet to be established.

This follows a fire outbreak at the school on October 26, 2022.

However, the timely intervention of the Sawla Fire Command prevented the fire which could have ruined the entire dormitory from wreaking more havoc.

Upon arrival at the scene at about 11:24 am, the tactical firefighters after assessing the situation employed the starvation method of firefighting and confined the fire to its origin.

This methodology prevented the fire from spreading to the other rooms and brought it under control at 11:35 hours and at 2:40, it was finally extinguished.

There was no casualty reported in the process, however, three rooms of the dormitory and entire contents were lost to the inferno.