A board member of Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah Odotei, has insisted that Daniel Afriyie Barnieh must earn a place in Black Stars’ final squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Barnieh has been a key figure for the Phobian Club in the last three seasons and the various national teams.

The youngster led the Black Satellites to win the CAF Youth Championship and led his side to win a treble during the 2020/21 season.

Barnieh has since earned a call-up to the national team but has failed to get playing time.

However, the former Member of Parliament believes the Black Meteors captain has exhibited all that is needed to warrant a place in the final list of Otto Addo’s squad for the Mundial later this month.

“The level he [Daniel Afriyie-Barnieh] has reached now, he needs to be rewarded with a national team call-up,” Mr. Odotei said.

“Afriyie-Barnieh has shown he has the skill and temperament for big tournament so I support Barnieh to be in the Black Stars,” he added.

Barnieh captained the Black Meteors to eliminate Mozambique in the AFCON U-23 Qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Otto Addo is expected to name his final squad for the Mundial on November 14.