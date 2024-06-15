Former Hearts of Oak CEO, Harry Zakour, has urged Togbe Afede XIV to sack Vincent Sowah Odotei from the board due to the club’s ongoing poor performances.

Currently facing the threat of relegation, Hearts of Oak must secure a victory in their final game against Bechem United on Sunday at Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park to stay in the Ghana Premier League.

In an interview, Zakour, who led the club to victories in the CAF Champions League, Confederation Cup, and multiple Ghana Premier League titles, called on Executive Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV to dismiss Sowah Odotei, citing him as a major issue.

Zakour argued that, the General Manager, Delali Anku-Adiamah, will not be able to perform his duties effectively as long as Sowah Odotei remains on the board.

“The General Manager cannot work well for the club if Hon. Sowah Odotei is around. He must be sacked,” he said on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show.

Hearts of Oak is currently 15th on the Premier League table with 42 points. Their crucial match against Bechem United is set to kick off at 15:00 GMT.