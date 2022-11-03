A former Deputy Minister for Defence under the erstwhile John Mahama government has been adjudged Best Graduating Student in Peace, Security and Intelligence Management at the 5th Graduation Ceremony of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Gilbert Kenneth Adjei was awarded on Wednesday, November 2.

The University graduated students with Master of Arts in Peace, Security and Intelligence, Doctor of Philosophy in Marketing, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership and Organisational Development.

Gilbert Kenneth Adjei

The graduation saw some prominent statesmen and women, Members of Parliament and other high-ranking government officials and high-level security personnel also awarded for various programmes of study.

Out of the over 100 students who graduated, the former Deputy Minister was awarded the best graduating student for the 2021/22 academic year.

Mr Gilbert Kenneth Adjei, speaking to the media after his award, touched on rising terrorism in the African sub-region.

Also, at the same ceremony, the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, admonished Ghanaians to report any suspicious persons through “See something, say something” campaign by government.