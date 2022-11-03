The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) have announced a partnership deal worth $200,000 for two years.

The deal which makes GOIL the official fuel partner of the GFA was signed at the GOIL Executive Centre at Cantonments on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Present at the unveiling ceremony were President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and Vice President Mark Addo. Others included Executive Council Members Nana Sarfo Oduro, Samuel Anim Addo, Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee Kwasi Agyemang, and GFA Technical Director Bernhard Lippert.

GOIL was represented by Managing Director Hon Kwame Osei Prempeh, Board Chairman Daniel Reginald Laryea, Angela Forson, Thomas Laryea, and John Boadu – all Board Members of the oil company.

Speaking at the ceremony, Managing Director and Group CEO Kwame Osei Prempeh said the essence of the deal is to make the football industry happy.

“GOIL knows that the passion of the nation is soccer and therefore, we have never hesitated in supporting the development of the sport,” he said.

“We are proud to say we are sponsors of Ghana’s two most glamorous clubs – Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak and today we have an agreement between the GOIL Group and the Ghana Football Association as official fuel partners.

“As an official fuel partner, GOIL will provide fuel worth a maximum of 100,000 every year to the GFA as the GFA has also committed to buy fuel worth 100,000 for the two years’’.

”We are proudly Ghanaian and want to make Ghanaians happy,” he added.

GOIL is a state-owned Ghanaian oil and gas marketing company, formed on 14 June 1960. Currently, it holds the place of Ghana’s top oil marketing company and is the only indigenous-owned petroleum marketing company in Ghana.