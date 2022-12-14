The organisers of the ‘failed’ Wizkid Live concert have released a new press statement debunking some rumours about why Wizkid failed to show up at the event held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Nigerian singer was supposed to perform at a live concert at the venue on Saturday, 10th December 2022.

However, despite the massive turn-up of fans, the afrobeat singer failed to show up at the concert. This made most of his fans disappointed.

Wizkid on Sunday cited production and security issues as reasons for his absence. He apologised to the fans.

After his statement, other rumours about the organisers’ failure to put up a good show began to circulate.

However, Live Hub Entertainment in a new statement noted that the claims about secuity issues are false.

They stated that they abided by all international standard security checks including hiring about 304 security personnel for the show.

Ambulances, medical tents, a fire tender and a partnership with about five hospitals were also part of the health and safety measures they took.

Live Hub also claimed to have secured the services of about 15 additional bodyguards for Wizkid and his team.

These bodyguards were from the Ghana Police Service, National Cadet Corps, National Security, NIB and others.

They also debunked claims Wizkid was not paid in full, hence his decision to not perform.

The organisers stated that not only did they pay the ‘Ojuelegba’ hitmaker in full, they also took care of his other expenses including hotel fees, private jet flights, security, vehicles and additional offsite accommodation.

Read the full statement:

Meanwhile, Live Hub released an earlier statement noting that Wizkid breached their contractual agreement for failing to show up at the concert.

They assured patrons of a full refund.

