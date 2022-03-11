Board member of Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho Tamakloe, has asked that Sulley Muntari is not rushed into the Black Stars team despite a good start to his Ghana Premier League return.

Muntari has been involved in five games for Hearts since joining the club in February, starting all but one of the games in the league.

The 37-year-old was also key to the Rainbow club beating Asante Kotoko to the 2022 President’s Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium.

His performances have led to rallying calls from fans and other football authorities for the former Inter Milan midfielder to be recalled into the national team for the double-header against Nigeria for a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, Dr Tamakloe, who was a part of the player’s days in the national team, has insisted the time is not right for Muntari to be involved in the team.

“I worked with Sulley Muntari in 2004 when he was with the U23 squad. I was then the GFA boss. [It is clear that he is doing well] but let’s not rush him back to the team. I believe when the time is right, Sulley himself would know it and decide on it,” he said on Asempa FM.

Since Ghana’s World Cup fiasco in Brazil 2014, Muntari is yet to play for the Black Stars.