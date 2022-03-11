Few days after mother of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, Madam Evelyn Elsie Amevega, came out to declare she has been evicted from the house her son rented for her, the musician has reacted to her claims.

In a recent Facebook live video, Shatta Wale, who is readying his anticipated GoG album, asked his followers to never believe his mother’s side of the story.

According to him, a lot has happened where many of the media houses and portals that granted his mother interviews don’t know about.

Addressing his mother’s eviction, Shatta Wale said he is rich and can afford to give her a place to lay her head but Ghanaians should also query her mindset.

You people can be making sense but don’t go off course. You people just want to find a fault on Shatta Wale. So no one thinks about the fact that there can be a fault somewhere? God will burn your families and someone in your family will die. You will never see prosperity, he said in his live video.

You people are carrying her around what if you check and they say by mistake there is something worrying her… What do you think she will do to my career then?… you want to kill my career? I want you people to see what I can do before you all die a painful one, Shatta Wale continued.

Go and ask my mother the thing she has done to me. You people don’t give your mothers money but have they been on radio… When you don’t understand something don’t even try it. She said she is homeless and you people believed her. Shatta Wale

If people want information… and to my mother, she knows if I vex she will stop going on the internet and radio. No one should come and tell me about my mother. Anyone who knows Nima market should go and ask Blade’s mother who my mother is? The kind of things that I have said about my mum to her and how she asked me to hold my mother down.

Talking further, Shatta Wale said he wouldn’t go ahead to deliberately ignore the pleas of his mother.

I give people money and buy property and you think I cannot rent for my mother? And those talking about my mother you will never get money in life.



At the latter part, the Shatta Movement boss said some people who are against him are cooking up this “mother” factor in an attempt to kill his music career.

You people want to paint a certain picture and I keep asking my self if its because I look like a gangster. Yes I am a gangster but I don’t use it on innocent people.

Talk about your family issues and not mine… you like gossip too much. You don’t interfere in someone else’s family issue because you can die if you do that, he advised.

