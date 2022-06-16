Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Don Bortey has urged Asante Kotoko to sign three players from his former side ahead of their campaign in the CAF Champions League.

The Porcupine Warriors, following their 2021/22 Ghana Premier League success, will represent the country in the 2022/23 CAF Champions League next season.

The Kumasi-based side, however, had their crowning moment in front of their home fans following a 3-0 thrashing of Elmina Sharks in their matchday 33 games over the weekend.

Ahead of their Africa campaign, Don Bortey believes signing Barnieh, Muntari, who is a former Black Stars midfielder and Alhassan will put Kotoko in a good position to go far in the competition.

“I’ve told them to augment the squad because the competition is tough. So just like they signed (Frank Etouga) Mbella and (George) Mfegue, they should sign a couple of them,” he told Angel FM.

“It doesn’t matter where they will get them from but if they have money they need to sign them… It will be difficult but I will mention players from Hearts of Oak, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Mohammed Alhassan.

“If they would get Sulley (Muntari), they should sign him too,” he added.

Don Bortey won four Ghana Premier League titles with the Phobians, as well as the CAF Super Cup and CAF Confederations Cup.

He was also joint top-scorer in the league in 2003 after netting 18 goals, while he also had notable stints with Al Wasl and Ange IF.