Bernard Don Bortey has reiterated that Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has proven he has the requisites to coach Black Stars.

Prosper Ogum, who signed a two-year deal before the start of the 2021/22 Ghana football season from West African Football Academy [WAFA], has led the Porcupine Warriors to win the Premier League on his maiden season with the club.

Kotoko won the Premier League after holding AshantiGold SC to a 1-1 draw at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

The Reds were officially crowned champions of the season after beating Elmina Sharks 3-0 in the matchday 33 games at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday night.

According to Bortey, Prosper Ogum must be praised for his good job done so far.

He added that assembling Division One League players to win the Premier League is a massive achievement adding that he [Prosper Narteh Ogum] has proven he can coach the Black Stars.

“What Prosper Narteh Ogum has done with Asante Kotoko is a massive achievement,” the club legend told Kumasi-based Pure FM.

“Assembling Division One and Two players to win the Premier League is something magical. The coach [Prosper Narteh Ogum] must be lauded for this achievement and for me, he has proven he can coach the Black Stars.

“His tactics and organization speak for itself,” he added.

Asante Kotoko will finish their season with an away game against Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.