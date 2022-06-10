Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has revealed that being the head coach of the Reds is a dream come true.

After a perfect job done at West African Football Academy [WAFA] during the 2020/21 campaign where he led the club to finish 3rd in their history, Prosper Ogum was appointed as the head coach of the Porcupine Warriors on a two-year deal.

Prosper Ogum has led Kotoko to annex the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title in his first season with the club.

Speaking on his achievement with the club, Prosper Ogum reiterated that he has always dreamed of coaching the Porcupine Warriors.

“It has been my long-time dream to coach Asante Kotoko when I was lecturing at UCC,” he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

Asante Kotoko will be officially crowned champions of the season on Sunday after their matchday 33 game against relegated Elmina Sharks at the Baba Yara Stadium.