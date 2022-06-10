General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia, has defended a former Council of State member, Togbe Afede XIV for rejecting over GH¢365,000 ex-gratia paid to him.



General Mosquito, as he is affectionately called in the political sphere, believes the rejection is a step in the right direction.

The Paramount Chief and the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli within the week refunded the money which was paid to him for his service as a Council of State member between 2017 and 2020.



He emphasised that he was surprised by the huge amount paid into his account as ex-gratia and reiterated that his four-year part-time does not merit such quantum of money as an extra reward.

His decision has, however, sparked diverse reactions though many have described it as a patriotic gesture.



But reacting to the development, Mr Nketia said he cannot fathom the chief’s decision should generate a public outcry.



Citing Kwesi Ackon, a taxi driver who was celebrated by the whole world a few weeks ago for showing patriotism and high integrity, having returned a fishmonger’s GH¢8,400.00 he found in his car, he queried why the chief cannot be hailed in the same manner.



“Some of the people criticising Togbe Afede for returning the ex-gratia donated to the taxi driver who returned the fish seller’s money so what is the difference?



“Or are we saying when it is an individual’s money you have done well but when it is the state’s money, it is no news? It affirms the posture and perception of some people that state properties must be looted and that is where we find ourselves,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

