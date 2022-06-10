Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, is definitely having a good time exploring wildlife in South Africa.

In a video, Sarkodie and his team were seen on a safari ride at ‘The Lion & Safari Park’ at Broederstroom, Hartbeespoort, South Africa.

As Sarkodie’s team was being educated about lions during their safari ride, a lion got closer to their closed 4WD car and gripped unto the window side.

The guide assured them that it was safe, so the ‘Non-living thing’ hitmaker used the opportunity to take up-close selfies with the lion.

Excited about his excursion trip, he decided to claim one of the lions, Zulu a.k.a. Chris Brown as a pet.

Sarkodie wore an all-white attire coupled with a pair of white gloves. He also wore his usual brown sunglasses for the sightseeing trip.

