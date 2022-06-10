An armed robber who was arrested by the Police at Sefwi Nketieso in the Western Region has been handed a 16-year jail term by the court.
The convict, Isaac Addae, on May 29, 2022, visited his victim, a gold buyer, under the pretext of selling him some gold.
When the victim took him to his room to weigh the said gold, he pulled out a knife, stabbed him, robbed him of an amount of GHC15,000.00 and a mobile phone.
On June 9, 2022, he was given 16 years imprisonment in hard labour by the court after he pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him.
Armed Robber Sentenced to 16 Years Imprisonment in Hard Labour— Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) June 10, 2022
