An armed robber who was arrested by the Police at Sefwi Nketieso in the Western Region has been handed a 16-year jail term by the court.

The convict, Isaac Addae, on May 29, 2022, visited his victim, a gold buyer, under the pretext of selling him some gold.

When the victim took him to his room to weigh the said gold, he pulled out a knife, stabbed him, robbed him of an amount of GHC15,000.00 and a mobile phone.

On June 9, 2022, he was given 16 years imprisonment in hard labour by the court after he pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him.