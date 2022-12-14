Singer and rapper, Frimpong Agyin Mark, with the stage name, ‘A Mar dream’ who emerged from the popular music duo Dead Peepol, has commented on the level of envy and other challenges in the Ghana music industry.

The music sector has been faced with a lot of difficulties, especially for upcoming artistes. Black majic or “Juju,” as it is known, is the major tool most musicians believe is used to block their music career.

When Roselyn Felli asked on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show if he had ever been taken to “juju”, the singer replied, “E dey.”That one, you can’t remove it.”

He went on to say that one will be able to detect who has cast a spell on them, “By their tasks you’ll get it. You’ll know where the attack is coming from,” he said.

Considering the challenges in the industry, the rapper is confident that he will work harder to achieve his goals. He said, “This industry has always been difficult, but we’re here to play our part.”

‘A Mar dream’ has decided to go solo in order to establish his music career and has released a new song titled “Take Your Sh*t.”

Talking about the group that rose to fame in 2020 with their hit song “Otan Hunu,” he revealed that they could not get finances from the song as it was during the COVID season.

Meanwhile, he has refuted speculations that the group has been dissolved, saying, “I just want to clarify that we’re still intact.”

MORE: