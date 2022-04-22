The much-anticipated ‘Son of Jacob’ album is finally out. The project by recording artiste, Kwesi Arthur, was released to an eagerly waiting fans.

The record had been in the works for nearly three years now until the rapper took to his social media handles to make the announcement earlier this month.

It is a 15-track album with features ranging from Adekunle Gold, NSG, Bigg Homie Flee among other acts.

Artwork for Kwesi Arthur’s Son of Jacob album

Already-released singles ‘Baajo’ ft. Joeboy, ‘Winning’ ft. Vic Mensa and ‘Celebrate’ ft. Teni also made the cut to complete the GroundUp signee’s final body of work.

The project’s title is a reference to God’s mercies, Jacob’s 12 sons, the tribulations and victory of Joseph who is embodied in the protagonist – Kwesi in this instance.

Creator of the album’s cover, Koby Martin explained the rationale behind the work and the process in the ecosystem that led to the creation of this doorway to the album.

“We’re seeing those different phases of life through Kwesi’s eyes or through these individuals. Everyone can relate to what is going on in the cover.”

Production on the songs were credited to Yung D3mz, MOGBeatz, RayF, Juiczxxx, Team Salut, 4Play, Uche B and Boye ‘The Genius’.

