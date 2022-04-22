Actress Moesha Buduong has revealed the first-ever miracle she experienced since becoming a Christian.

According to Moesha, God directly sent her money through her mobile money account.

The singular action from God, she said, has increased her faith in the occurrence of miracles.

Moesha explained that the happening is proof that miracles do exist and they work.

“God is a miracle worker and I’m always going to tell the world about (how) he sent me money through mobile money and that was my ever first miracle [sic]. I must say, I now believe all the miracles I read online when people shared their testimonies,” she shared as a caption to a photo she shared on Snapchat.

Moesha’s revelation comes days after she dismissed claims that she was suffering from a severe mental illness.

According to Moesha, she is just a new being and she believes everyone will like the person she has now become, compared to her old self.

Announcing her return to social media Moesha said, “so guys, I am going to be saying a lot lately because so many people are calling my family and everyone thinks I am crazy, I am not crazy. I am just a new person and you guys are going to love the new me,” she said in a video posted to Snapchat.