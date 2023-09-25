A 60-year-old woman, Musah Azaratu Poanaa, has been shot dead by two young men in Janga, in the West Mamprusi Municipality for allegedly trying to bewitch a resident in the community, locals have said.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman was killed by the men believed to be the sons of the man that the deceased was allegedly trying to bewitch.

The daughter of the deceased, Musah Asana, said she was in the room with her siblings when the assailants came into their house and started firing warning shots.

“They were two so, one gave a warning shot and brought my mother out [from the room] and shot her,” Asana told Asaase News.

“They said my mother was a witch. Today [24 September] they killed my mother but it was yesterday [23 September] that they came to the house and said, my mother was going to kill their father, so because of that, they will also kill my mother,” she added.

Asana has called on the police to arrest the two young men, Abila and Fatau.

“They have not arrested them yet. They went to their house and they ran away. I just want them [the police] to arrest them and jail them for life,” she added.

The police have declined comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, Parliament is currently considering passing the anti-witchcraft bill into law. If passed, the bill will among others criminalise witchcraft accusations and related offences in Ghana.

