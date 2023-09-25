Hearts of Oak coach, Martin Koopman has praised his team for their deserved win against Nsoatreman FC.

Congolese striker, Ramos Kashala’s lone goal in the third minute was enough as the home side recorded their first win of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday two games.

Koopman after the win said their hard work in training paid off and his lads deserved the three points.

“If you win, it’s also a good feeling always but I think we deserve it,” he told StarTimes.

“The whole week we had a hard week because everybody was disappointed and of course, we worked very hard and I think this young team deserves the first winning game. I think altogether, we deserve the three points. So, I’m very happy,” he added.

Hearts of Oak will hope to record their season win of the season when they travel to play Bofoakwa Tano in the matchday three games on Friday at the Sunyani Coronation Park with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

