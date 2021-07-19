The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested 378 suspects in a recent operation in different parts of the region.

The operation forms part of efforts to rid the metropolis of criminal activities and create an enabling environment for an incident-free Eidul Adha celebration on Tuesday.

The one-week operation, which begun on the 13 to 19 of July 2021, saw the arrest of 354 males and 24 females from various hideouts in Accra.

The operation was conducted out simultaneously across all divisions and district commands and in areas such as Sowutuom, Kwabenya, Osu, Kotobabi, Airport, Dansoman, Oyibi, Mamprobi and Abokobi. The others were Ayi Mensah, Darkuman, Cantonments, Kaneshie, Korle Bu, Kokrobite, Adentan, Tesano, Legon and Nungua.

The suspects are between the ages of 19 and 57 years and have been detained for screening and those found culpable will be arraigned before court.

Items retrieved included quantities of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana, sachets of liquid substances laced with narcotics, 33 motorbikes, laptops, mobile phones, knives, cutlasses, and other offensive weapons.

The public has since been urged to continue to offer police the needed support in its crime-fighting efforts in the area of volunteering credible information.