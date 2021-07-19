A CCTV footage released by police has captured the scary moment a five-year-old was almost kidnapped in broad daylight in Queens, New York.

According to police, the kidnapping attempt took place around 8:00 PM when the lad and her family were walking along a pathway.

In the video, the five-year-old could be seen hopping in front while his family follows closely, while chatting.

At that same time, the kidnappers arrived in a burgundy saloon car, and one of them, a tall male in white t-shirt, alighted to facilitate the crime.

He is seen snatching the boy, and dumped him in the backseat of the car, while his accomplice sat in the front passenger seat.

The kidnapping attempt was not a success due to the bravery of the boy’s 45-year-old mother, Dolores Diaz, and siblings.

Dolores distracted the suspects, while the siblings struggled to pull the child out of the car.

Residents quickly rushed to the scene, but the suspects fled in their car before they could be apprehended.

The police have updated that the 24-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping.