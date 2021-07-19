The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has called for more details on the Covid-19 situation in schools.

The call comes on the back of advice by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to the Ghana Education Service (GES) not to allow students embark on a planned mid-term break due to an upsurge in the Covid-19 cases.

The GES has since rescinded its decision directing that form 3 students should spend the holidays in school.

While NAGRAT commends officials for the swift response, they believe there is need for more details.

President of NAGRAT, Angel Kabonu, wants more details about the situation as it is on the ground.

“Let the GHS tell us the details as to why that decision has been taken because we want to know the true picture of the situation for ourselves. If there was no picture they would not advise against the students spending the holidays in the house. So they must give us stakeholders more details as to the situation on ground.” He said.

Mr Kabonu believes stakeholders will take seriously the decision should more details be provided.

“Is it that cases have gone out of hands in schools or is it that the students will rather bring it from their homes to schools should they be allowed to go on the mid-term break? All these and many other questions need to be answered, hence our call,” he added.