A self-acclaimed scholarship secretariat director at Sehwi Asawinso has been grabbed by the police for using his ‘office’ to ‘bonk’ applicants.

Peterson Fosuhene was arrested following a set-up by one of his victims he lured to a hotel.

According to reports, the suspect is fond of contacting applicants that an error had been detected on their forms, and that he is in the best capacity to help rectify it.

Once the applicant agrees to his help, he is said to demand sex as payment, on his terms.

That is the same pick up line he used on Priscilla Adu, a College of Education student who facilitated his arrest.

Not aware of her background as a sister of the Assemblyman for Seyerano electoral area, Collins Nkrumah, he made his move.

Speaking to Adom News’ Augustine Boah on the plot, she said she initially declined his offer, but he was persistent, an action she said made her suspect foul play.

With the help of her family, she hatched a plan to accept the offer and have police in waiting to grab the self-acclaimed director.

He was arrested at an undisclosed hotel in a vicinity at Asafo, while preparing for the romp.

Following his arrest, it has been revealed that he is not a staff of the said secretariat, neither is he a member of any of the branches.

Authorities suspect that he gained details of his victims from the secretariat’s notice board for applicants.

Listen to her interview above: