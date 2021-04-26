A team of Police Officers from the National Police Operations Department, have arrested 150 suspected criminals including 25 females at “The Event Hub”, at Achimota-Kingsby, Accra.

The swoop was led by the Director of Operations, ACP Mr Kwasi Arhin, on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

The arrest is part of the Police Administration’s resolve to use intelligence-led operations to rid the city of criminals.

The suspects, between the ages of 19 and 25 were arrested with assorted items, retrieved by Police.

They include unregistered vehicles and motorbikes; parcels of white substances and dried leaves believed to be narcotic drugs; mixtures of suspected codeine and laptop computers.

The Police Service will continue to adopt strategies to rid communities of criminals, in a bid to prevent crimes and to ensure law and order in the country.

The general public is encouraged to assist the Police with information on criminal activities. Call 191 and 18555 in cases of emergency.