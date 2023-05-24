3-story building collapse, over 15 tenants escape death at Winneba

A three-storey building has collapsed at Winneba in the Effutu Municipality of the Central Region.

Adom News’ Kofi Adjei reports that no casualty was recorded since all 15 tenants of the building survived the incident and have been accounted for.

The Winneba Municipal Fire Service Commander, DO2 Kwesi Hugues, revealed that they had a distress call from some residents that a three-storey building had collapsed on some tenants.

In an interview with Adom News, DO2 Hugues said when they proceeded to the scene, all the tenants were able to escape but none of them were able to pick up their property.

He revealed that preliminary investigations show that the building was built in a waterlog area and the owner failed to use quality materials.

DO2 Hugues subsequently urged all Ghanaians to stop buying land during the dry season to know the nature of the land.

He also called on Ghanaians to do visibility studies before renting a house.

ALSO READ: