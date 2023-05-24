One of the survivors of the ghastly Bono Manso accident that claimed three lives on Saturday have died at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital.

He died after suffering severe burns after the vehicle he was travelling in collided head on with a DAF long vehicle loaded with beverages heading towards the northern part of Ghana.

His body has since been buried together with the driver of the long vehicle as per the teachings of Islam and under the supervision of some family members.

