FanMilk has recalled 28 batches of FanYogo following consumers concern over their poor texture.

According to FanMilk, while the products are totally safe for consumption, they “fully acknowledge that [the recalled batches] do not meet the great product experience we are known for.”

The batches are; 011023022, 011023120, 011223664, 031123385, 031123408, 031123414, 031123429, 031123438, 051123442, 061123453, 141023223, 161123572, 181123530, 181123537, 181123587, 231123590, 231123596, 231123625, 231123890, 251123611, 251123611, 251123614, 251123616, 251123622, 251123628, 261123633, 261123635, 261123636, 261123638.

“Our dedicated team of experts in our laboratories has conducted comprehensive tests on the batches to investigate the cause of the problem to prevent it from happening again,” it added.

FanMilk in a press statement stated that the root cause identified with the recent quality issue is due both to a recent change in starch sourcing and variation in handling.

It added that the company is in touch with the Food and Drugs Authority on the issue, and are working closely with them to resolve the matter.

Meanwhile, vendors are being encouraged to return FanYogo products with the above batch numbers to the following FanMilk depots; Annointed Steve Enterprise (Kumasi), Dapaduk Ventures (Tamale), Eve-Asa Company Limited (Kasoa), Bubbles Ladies Gh. Limited (Spintex), and Little Stars Delight (Kwabenya).

“We are sorry for all the inconveniences this has caused and appreciate your patience in waiting to hear from us. Thank you for your continued support and loyalty. We are dedicated and committed to restoring the great FanYogo experience you love.”

Below is the full statement: