The Black Queens of Ghana will today host Namibia in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers.

Nora Hauptle and her side will host Namibia in the first of the final round of qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 15:30GMT.

The Queens will hope to keep their impressive performance intact as they hope to seal a return ticket to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after they last featured in 2018 when the competition was hosted in the country.

Nora Hauptle’s side are two games away from making it to Morocco 2024 after dispatching Rwanda in the first round of qualifiers in September, claiming a 12-0 aggregate win.

All 23 players called up completed Thursday’s final training session with no injury concerns ahead of the fixture.

The Swiss trainer is chasing a 10th successive win as head coach of the women’s senior national team.

“We have had a good training this week and we have all the players fresh and ready. We are looking forward to putting a good performance on the pitch tomorrow,” Hauptle told the press on Thursday.

“It’s about to win it and bring the result. We are fully determined to fulfil our job in the first leg against Namibia.”

The current squad in camp has six players which featured in the WAFCON the last time Ghana played. FC Nordsjaelland’s Jennifer Cudjoe is one of 17 players who are looking to play in the competition for the first time.

The midfielder says the team is obsessed with the prospect of being in Morocco for the main tournament.

“A few of us haven’t been to the WAFCON before. This will be my first time so the conversation is always about what would it look like to be there,” she noted.

“Everybody knows why we are here. We have been out for a long time and this is the time we have to use the opportunity to get back into the WAFCON again. We all want to be there because that’s our goal.”