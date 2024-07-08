The first day of the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) encountered a delayed start in the Ayawaso East Municipality in Accra, leaving candidates anxious.

Despite the scheduled 9:00 am start time, papers arrived late at some centres.

Candidates were seen waiting eagerly, ready to tackle their exams, as the Director of the Education Directorate made the rounds, encouraging them to eschew malpractice.

In an interview with Adom News, William Tsekpo, the Director, expressed his condolences for the loss of a candidate last week, adding that over 1,000 candidates are expected to write the exams.

Despite the delay, the candidates remained focused, eager to demonstrate their knowledge and skills.

The Education Directorate’s emphasis on exam integrity sets the tone for a fair and successful examination process.

As the exams continue, candidates, parents, and educators alike will be holding their breath, hoping for the best outcomes.

