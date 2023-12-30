Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has expressed disappointment in former President John Dramani Mahama’s recent remarks belittling the success of the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

Addressing journalists during the Christmas festivities in Akim Anyinase, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah criticized Mahama for attempting to downplay the achievements of SHS graduates.

“It is disheartening to witness former President Mahama going to great lengths to disparage the Free SHS program and its results simply because it did not originate from him,” he stated.

The recently released 2023 WASSCE results, considered the best since 2015, have been attributed to the positive impact of Free SHS.

However, former President Mahama, during his tour, discredited the examination outcome, pointing to malpractices and students colluding with teachers to cheat.

Responding to Mr. Mahama’s claims, the Ofoase Ayirebi legislator found his accusations of malpractices and cheating “shocking and disappointing,” stressing that such remarks denigrate the hard work and accomplishments of the students who benefited from the initiative.

“While he may not favor the entire SHS program, he shouldn’t attempt so hard to denigrate the beneficiaries. Yes, the program may have some challenges, but to claim that even the exceptional success of the students is fake is simply astonishing,” the Minister added.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah recounted the stiff opposition from Mahama and the NDC to the Free SHS programme, emphasizing that the former President’s comments are a continuation of that stance.

He urged constructive discussions to improve the Free SHS initiative to enhance the education sector.

