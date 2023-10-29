The award-winning choir, Harmonious Chorale, set the Perez Dome Chapel on fire at the 2023 Adom Praiz Choirs’ Edition.

They brought the auditorium to life with their opening performance.

It was a moment of joyful praise and thanksgiving for everyone in attendance.

Known for their powerful songs, they brought on their A game and put patrons in the right mood for the night at the gospel concert.

They performed numerous danceable tunes in English and local dialects, Twi and Ewe.

Watch the performance below: