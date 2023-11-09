The matchday 10 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League will get underway this weekend at the various stadia with interesting fixtures.

The games will kick off from Friday, November 10 to Monday, November 13.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Accra Lions will host struggling Karela United on Friday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Saturday at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex, FC Samartex 1996 will host under pressure Asante Kotoko.

Kick-off has been scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Sunday, Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium will host Legon Cities.

At the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese, debutants Nations FC will welcome Premier League returnees, Heart of Lions.

Elsewhere, Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park will host Bofoakwa Tano

At the Nana Kronmansah Park, Premier League leaders, Nsoatreman FC will host Real Tamale United.

Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu will tackle Great Olympics.

Kick-off for the Sunday games have been scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Monday, Aduana FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park will host Bibiani Gold Stars with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Full Fixtures: