“Commitment!” For me, commitment is the catchword that defined Dr. Hanny-Sherry Ayittey–Maa Sherry, as I called her. She will remain endlessly in my heart and be perpetually remembered by many.

My first encounter with this outstanding matriarch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was towards the 2004 Presidential and Parliamentary elections. As a young medical student, I had the privilege of accompanying Mr. Ato Ahwoi to her home to discuss aspects of Professor John Evans Atta Mills’ campaign.

However, since that meeting, save for seeing her at events and hearing her exemplary political contributions from Uncle Ato, our paths never crossed again until during the 2008 elections.

But little did I know the first visit to Maa Sherry’s home five years earlier with my mentor was the spark of the mentorship between her and me.

This started in 2009 after President Atta Mills appointed me to serve as the Deputy Minister for Environment, Science and Technology to assist Maa Sherry in executing her noble national task as the sector Minister.

Beyond commitment being her deep core value that defined her very being and manifested in several layers of her life as loyalty, this woman of valour also possessed the unique talent to assemble the best human resource to guide her to achieve her set goals. To illustrate, I will highlight just a few of her exploits in Science and Technology.

Maa Sherry and Science and Technology: To realise President Atta Mills’ vision of encouraging the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), our hardworking, focused and dedicated sector minister established the Mathematics, Science and Technology Scholarship Scheme (MASTESS) for secondary and tertiary students; and she conscientiously ensured the programme was rolled out professionally, equitably and with passion and patriotic zeal.

She drew on the expertise and experience of distinguished Ghanaian scientists and science teachers from both tertiary and second-cycle institutions respectively.

This included Professor Emeritus Francis Nkrumah, a son of the Founder of Ghana, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. Among his dazzling credentials was being a former Director of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and a former Chair of the Project Advisory Group for the Meningitis Vaccine Project.

In addition, towards the successful implementation of MASTESS, we tapped into the wisdom, discipline and professionalism of Professor Marian Ewurama Addy, the eminent Biochemist.

She was the first Ghanaian woman to become a professor in the natural sciences and accordingly, a role model for girls in particular. Prof. Addy was also the pioneer and popular quiz mistress of the National (Brilliant) Science and Math Quiz.

Because constructive networking is iterative and can be impactful, Minister Sherry and Prof. Addy both Biochemists and Prof. Nkrumah, a medic, inadvertently became a “consortium of the willing” and soon teamed up with Professor Francis Kofi Ampenyin Allotey – known worldwide for his famous “Allotey Formalism” theory on soft X-Ray Spectroscopy. They successfully organised the first ever Ghana Science Congress.

Furthermore, Maa Sherry and her companions also began searching for funding to provide a befitting building for the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences. The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) which was already financing the MASTESS programme finally accepted the proposal. Eventually, President John Dramani Mahama’s administration completed the ultra-modern edifice for the academy.

This “consortium of the willing” also worked with others, including Dr. George Owusu Essegbey to develop Ghana’s Science Technology and Innovation (STI) Policy. “Doc.” was then Director of the Science and Technology Policy Research Institute (STEPRI) of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). I recall that the use of local raw materials in the building and construction and the food and beverage industries was one of Maa Sherry’s main objectives for the STI policy.

Because our minister effectively delegated authority and profoundly trusted my capabilities, I became a Vice Chairman of the United Nations Commission on Science and Technology for Development (UNCSTD), while working closely with stakeholders on the STI Policy in Ghana.

She practically taught me delegation and I carried her valuable lessons on public service leadership forward as Minister for Communications between 2013 and January 2017.

Additionally, I witnessed Maa Sherry give many women a voice and choice in their lives while igniting the interest of many young women in politics too.

Some of the hidden life stories she shared with me as her Deputy Minister in my early 30s (mostly after work in her ministerial office) taught me how to face adversity from familiar faces, particularly in politics… She was also a ‘no-nonsense person’ who said it as it should — no ifs; no buts. And I loved her for that!

Until her demise, we still kept in touch. Even when our ministerial paths parted ways while serving in the President Mahama Cabinet together – with her as Minister for Health – Maa Sherry would call: “Doc, I need a dynamic young female doctor to serve as…” And in opposition: “Doc, I am pursuing a PhD. …”; “Doc. how’s your mum? Doc how’s Rita and how are the kids?” Maa Sherry genuinely meant well for me and loved me and my family. And we love her!

I have encountered many remarkable people. Maa Sherry was simply one of the exceptional human beings — a person whose commitment to and love for service inspired me. She has more than paid her dues, and her legacy will forever motivate me to strive for a better society.

I have lost one of my greatest political mentors. I am glad I served her well when we served Ghana together. I miss her.

Rest well in the Lord, Maa Sherry.